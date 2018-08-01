Guyana News

Bids submitted for food supplies to prisons

By Staff Writer

Bids were submitted yesterday for the procurement of dietary supplies for the Guyana Prison Service. The bids were opened under the Ministry of Public Security and several companies tendered bids over $300M.

Bids for the construction and rehabilitation of sea defences on the Essequibo Islands/West Demerara and Upper Demerara/ Upper Berbice were also opened, under the Public Infrastructure Ministry. 

The bids were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) at Main and Urquhart streets.

The companies and their bids are as follows:  

 

Comments
