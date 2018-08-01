Business conference held for Lindeners of African descent

A recent One-Stop-Shop business conference looked at empowering Lindeners of African descent on how to become successful entrepreneurs, a release from the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

The conference was held by the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly of Guyana (IDPAD-G), in collaboration with the African Business Roundtable (ABR) and the Nile Valley Economic Community (Nivalecom). It provided information through several agencies, including the Guyana Marketing Corporation, the Small Business Bureau , Citizens’ Bank, the Guyana Revenue Authority, the National Insurance Scheme and the Commercial and Deeds Registries, DPI said.

Several youths took the opportunity to fill out application forms for the accessing of loans and grants, that were made available by the (IDPAD-G). At the opening ceremony, President of the African Business Roundtable, Eric Phillips underlined the need for Linden officials and stakeholders to adopt a 10-10-10 economic plan to create up to 5,000 jobs. He cited 14 business initiatives including the development of a tourism sector…..