Guyana News

CCJ rules against unions’ challenge to closure of sugar estates

By Staff Writer
A meeting between the unions, Guysuco and the government (SN file photo)

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday upheld rulings by the local courts to dismiss an application by the sugar workers’ unions to quash a decision to sever over 4,000 workers and close the Rose Hall and Enmore sugar estates last year.

In a judgment published on its website, the court found that the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) and the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE) were adequately consulted before the government’s decision to close the sugar estates on December 29th, 2017.

It further held that the consultation process, although not perfect, did meet the minimum requirements for meaningful consultation, although it disagreed with a High Court ruling that the Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the state of the sugar industry formed part of the consultation…..

More in Guyana News

President appoints economist to head energy dep’t

Appeal Court refuses Marcus Bisram’s bid for urgent hearing of challenge to judgment

Dr Gladstone Mitchell passes away

E-Networks has no licence to permit laying of subsea cable – ministry

E-Networks has no licence to permit laying of subsea cable – ministry

Teen cyclist dies after collision at Good Faith

Prosecution failed to prove Westford, Cummings stole $600M – defence lawyer argues

Success man remanded over stabbing of wife, mother-in-law

Vendors under decrepit Stabroek Market roof for Timehri bus park

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web