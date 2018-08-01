Guyana News

CDB’s climate resilient roads project moving ahead, Dominica added

By Staff Writer

The Board of Directors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has expanded the scope of an ongoing road transport project that encompasses Guyana to include Dominica, given the devastation caused there by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

A release from the CDB yesterday said that the Hurricane had a major impact on transportation infrastructure in the Eastern Caribbean country, including damage to bridges and culverts from water-borne debris, landslides and the erosion of unpaved roads.

The release said that the project seeks to strengthen the capacity of the Bank’s Borrowing Member Countries (BMCs) to provide road infrastructure that is resilient to natural hazards and climate change impacts…..

