Cops recover five shotguns, cannabis in Canje River operation

A Joint Services operation at Ekura Creek, Canje River yesterday led to the seizure of five shotguns, a pistol and three live rounds along with twelve kilogrammes of dried cannabis and a five-acre plot of cannabis cultivation.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the almost 16-hour operation which began at 03:00h also resulted in the apprehension of five males including a juvenile.

The statement explained that the team of 14 ranks including two Senior Officers, one from the GPF and the other from the GDF, first went to a location at Ekura where two camps with several occupants were seen…..