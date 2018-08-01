Dr Gladstone Mitchell passes away

Prominent Guyanese doctor, Gladstone Mitchell has died two years after retiring. Stabroek News understands that he died in Jamaica after a prolonged illness

The certified obstetrician and gynaecologist (OB/GYN) retired in 2016 at age 79 after 50 years in practice. At the time of his retirement he had told Stabroek News that he suffered a near-death experience in neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago while attending the graduation of his granddaughter Tobago’s top 2016 SEA student.

Born in Linden and raised in Industry, the Queen’s College alum told this newspaper that he always knew he wanted to be a physician…..