Dr Gladstone Mitchell passes away

Prominent Guyanese doctor, Gladstone Mitchell has died two years after retiring. Stabroek News understands that he died in Jamaica after a prolonged illness
The certified obstetrician and gynaecologist (OB/GYN) retired in 2016 at age 79 after 50 years in practice. At the time of his retirement he had told Stabroek News that he suffered a near-death experience in neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago while attending the graduation of his granddaughter Tobago’s top 2016 SEA student.
Born in Linden and raised in Industry, the Queen’s College alum told this newspaper that he always knew he wanted to be a physician…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web