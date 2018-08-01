Guyana News

E-Networks has no licence to permit laying of subsea cable – ministry

By Staff Writer

Local cable TV company E-Networks appears to have been granted permission by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) to engage in preparatory works for the laying of a subsea cable but the Ministry of Public Telecommunications is maintaining that the company has not been licensed to lay and land a subsea cable system.

Stabroek News reached out to E-Networks for comment on the situation but up to press time no one could be reached for comment.

A notice to mariners dated July 24 has been appearing in the local press over the last few days under the signature of Harbour Master Michael Tennant. The notice advises that on July 31 IT International Telecom Canada Inc. will commence a survey exercise on behalf of E-Networks Inc. as preparatory works for a subsea cable laying project within the Guyana Maritime Zone…..

