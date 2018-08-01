Engineer drowns after apparently falling overboard

A 34-year-old engineer reportedly drowned after he fell overboard between Monday morning and Tuesday from a boat at JSB Investment Stone yard and wharf located at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara and his body was yesterday found in the Demerara River.
Dead is Neil Sookram, a resident of Lot 18 Caines Street, Meadow Bank, Georgetown.
Reports are that the incident took place sometime between Monday and Tuesday while the ‘Christopher B’ boat which Sookram was working on was docked at the wharf located at Block ‘R’, Soesdyke Public Road, EBD…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web