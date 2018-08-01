Guyana News

Engineer drowns after apparently falling overboard

By Staff Writer

A 34-year-old engineer reportedly drowned after he fell overboard between Monday morning and Tuesday from a boat at JSB Investment Stone yard and wharf located at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara and his body was yesterday found in the Demerara River.

Dead is Neil Sookram, a resident of Lot 18 Caines Street, Meadow Bank, Georgetown.

Reports are that the incident took place sometime between Monday and Tuesday while the ‘Christopher B’ boat which Sookram was working on was docked at the wharf located at Block ‘R’, Soesdyke Public Road, EBD…..

More in Guyana News

Bids submitted for food supplies to prisons

Appeal Court upholds security firm’s challenge to denial of contract under former gov’t

Appeal Court upholds security firm’s challenge to denial of contract under former gov’t

CDB’s climate resilient roads project moving ahead, Dominica added

CDB’s climate resilient roads project moving ahead, Dominica added

Accused in violent robbery to undergo psychological evaluation

Accused in violent robbery to undergo psychological evaluation

Business conference held for Lindeners of African descent

Tobacco Act provisions won’t be enforced until awareness measures implemented – ministry

Adrian Bess wins GTT/CAL Grand Prize

Applications made for transferral of forest interests

Applications made for transferral of forest interests

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web