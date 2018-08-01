Guyana News

Prosecution failed to prove Westford, Cummings stole $600M – defence lawyer argues

By Staff Writer

No case-submissions were yesterday made for former government minister Jennifer Westford and her former aide Margaret Cummings in their trial for the alleged theft of over $600 million.

It is alleged that Westford and Cummings, between October 19th, 2011 and April 28th, 2015, while being employed with the former Public Service Ministry, stole $639,420,000 belonging to the Government of Guyana, which they received by virtue of employment.

It is also alleged that between 2011 and 2015, Westford signed 24 memoranda amounting to $639,420,000 and sent them to the Permanent Secretary at the then Office of the President to be signed and approved. The money was said to have been requested for activities to be conducted in the 10 administrative regions…..

