Tobacco Act provisions won’t be enforced until awareness measures implemented – ministry

All provisions of the Tobacco Act are in force but will not be enforced until a series of public awareness measures have been implemented.

This is according to Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Public Health, Terrence Esseboom who indicated to Stabroek News last week that enforcement officers within the Guyana Police Force and the Customs and Trade Administration of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) will be the first set of persons to undergo enforcement training “soon”. Though asked, Esseboom did not indicate what constitutes soon nor did he provide a format or timeline for these and other planned public awareness campaign.

The Commencement Order for the Tobacco Control Act was published on December 15, 2017. Under the provisions of this act, the Government of Guyana will be working towards the creation of 100% smoke-free environments in all indoor public spaces and specified outdoor spaces including any part of any indoor workplace. This means that anyone smoking in a place of work even if privately owned commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of $10,000 for the first offence and $20,000 for any second and subsequent offences…..