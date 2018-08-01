Vendors under decrepit Stabroek Market roof for Timehri bus park

Vendors who are plying their trade under the collapsing and dilapidated roof of the Stabroek Market wharf will be relocated to the Route 42 (Timehri/Georgetown) bus park, which is located obliquely opposite the Guyana Fire Service, Town Clerk Royston King says.

“We, as a responsible council, could not sit without doing anything to assist those people… We would begin to relocate those vendors who are in immediate danger. We are preparing this area and by next week those vendors should be able to move over,” King said, in an invited comment yesterday.

Since the section of the roof collapsed, King said he had met with the officers from the council and instructed them to prepare the area to accommodate the affected vendors…..