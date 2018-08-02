Albert St man shot after allegedly firing at police

A 21-year-old man was shot after allegedly opening fire on police ranks from a mobile patrol yesterday afternoon at Norton and Chapel streets, Georgetown.
Jamal Goriah, a resident of Albert Street, Queens-town was shot once in his left shoulder during the incident which unfolded around 3 pm yesterday.
He is currently a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital under police guard. His condition is listed as stable…..
