Guyana News

Christianburg Wismar Secondary finally attains Sixth Form status

By Staff Writer
CWSS Principal, Cleveland Thomas (DPI photo)

After decades, the Christianburg Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) in Linden has achieved Sixth Form status and recognition has been given to the efforts of its Princi-pal Cleveland Thomas.

According to a press release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), the school, which was built under former President Linden Forbes Burnham, was once known as the lowest rated school in Linden as its academic performance plummeted during the 1990’s and early 2000’s. Principal Cleve-land Thomas, who was appointed in 2004, led the massive transformation.

Today, CWSS is competing against Linden’s premier school Mackenzie High, for the region’s top-ranking secondary school title. In 2015, for the first time in decades, CWSS won seven of the top ten places in Region Ten for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and repeated the performance in 2017…..

CDB $900m aims at Parika stelling, Wismar bridge, Lethem aerodrome 

FAO expert amazed at extent of land degradation in Region 10

