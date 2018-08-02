Christianburg Wismar Secondary finally attains Sixth Form status

After decades, the Christianburg Wismar Secondary School (CWSS) in Linden has achieved Sixth Form status and recognition has been given to the efforts of its Princi-pal Cleveland Thomas.

According to a press release from the Department of Public Information (DPI), the school, which was built under former President Linden Forbes Burnham, was once known as the lowest rated school in Linden as its academic performance plummeted during the 1990’s and early 2000’s. Principal Cleve-land Thomas, who was appointed in 2004, led the massive transformation.

Today, CWSS is competing against Linden’s premier school Mackenzie High, for the region’s top-ranking secondary school title. In 2015, for the first time in decades, CWSS won seven of the top ten places in Region Ten for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and repeated the performance in 2017…..