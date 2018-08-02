Guyana News

Family wants inquest into drowning of child outside Pomeroon school

By Staff Writer
Ramesh Kanhai

Two months after six-year-old Ramesh Kanhai reportedly fell into the Pomeroon River while washing his feet, his parents are calling on the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to conduct an inquest.

Acting on behalf of Doodnauth and Reeveka Kanhai of Abram’s Creek, Upper Pomeroon River, attorney Anil Nandlall on Tuesday penned a letter to the DPP outlining the request.

Kanhai was a student of Abrams Creek Primary School, Upper Pomeroon River. Stabroek News was told that the incident occurred around 11.45 am on a Tuesday, opposite Kanhai’s school during the lunch break…..

