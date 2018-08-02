Guyana News

Formal training for sandpit operators – Broomes

By Staff Writer

As part of the reformation of quarrying operations, Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes, has suggested that formal training be conducted for sand pit operators by the Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

 “I’m going to recommend that when we go onsite at these pits the [GGMC] officers talk to the persons on the ground [explaining] what we are measuring and doing so even practically on the ground they can start to have some training in that regard,” Broomes was quoted as saying in a press release from the Department of Information (DPI).  

According to the DPI release, the minister’s recommendations includes the setting up of safe operations and the calculations of quantities extracted, and follows her visits to sandpits along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. The minister’s suggestions were among the issues discussed on Tuesday at a meeting between the minister, sandpit operators, licence holders and officials of the GGMC at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Duke Street. The meeting was a follow-up to Broomes’ visits of the highway sandpits…..

More in Guyana News

`We had doubts about legality of move’

Albert St man shot after allegedly firing at police

Future generations must be prepared for petroleum economy – Granger

Kingelly fire leaves thirteen homeless

Stop sale of soft drinks in schools, make physical education mandatory

CDB $900m aims at Parika stelling, Wismar bridge, Lethem aerodrome 

CDB $900m aims at Parika stelling, Wismar bridge, Lethem aerodrome 

Family wants inquest into drowning of child outside Pomeroon school

FAO expert amazed at extent of land degradation in Region 10

FAO expert amazed at extent of land degradation in Region 10

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web