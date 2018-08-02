Kingelly fire leaves thirteen homeless

A fire of unknown origin yesterday destroyed a house at Kingelly Village, West Coast Berbice leaving thirteen persons homeless.
According to information gathered, Shelly Long and her husband, George McDonald occupied the house along with their eleven children…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Guyana News
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web