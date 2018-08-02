Lawyer’s clerk found murdered

This story is developing and will be updated.

Gregory Frank was found dead in his Kururu, Soesdyke home this morning.

It is suspected that he was killed during a burglary.

Stabroek News was told that he was found by the person who usually picks him up in the mornings. Frank worked in Georgetown and was the registered clerk to Abiola Wong-Inniss. When the person arrived to pick him up, he did not respond. The door had been left ajar and the body was then discovered.