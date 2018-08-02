Breaking News
Guyana News

Lawyer’s clerk found murdered

By Staff Editor

This story is developing and will be updated.

Gregory Frank was found dead in his Kururu, Soesdyke home this morning.

It is suspected that he was killed during a burglary.

Stabroek News was told that he was found by the person who usually picks him up in the mornings. Frank worked in Georgetown and was the registered clerk to Abiola Wong-Inniss. When the person arrived to pick him up, he did not respond. The door had been left ajar and the body was then discovered.

Gregory Frank

 

More in Guyana News

`We had doubts about legality of move’

Albert St man shot after allegedly firing at police

Future generations must be prepared for petroleum economy – Granger

Kingelly fire leaves thirteen homeless

Stop sale of soft drinks in schools, make physical education mandatory

CDB $900m aims at Parika stelling, Wismar bridge, Lethem aerodrome 

CDB $900m aims at Parika stelling, Wismar bridge, Lethem aerodrome 

Family wants inquest into drowning of child outside Pomeroon school

FAO expert amazed at extent of land degradation in Region 10

FAO expert amazed at extent of land degradation in Region 10

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web