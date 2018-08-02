Lindo Creek inquiry recommends compensation for victim’s family, account by Jagdeo and other former officials

The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) into the murders of eight miners at Lindo Creek in 2008 has recommended compensation for their families and a reckoning from former senior public officials, including former president Bharrat Jagdeo.

The CoI, which was led by Justice (ret’d) Donald Trotman, today submitted its report to President David Granger.

Speaking with reporters following the handing over, Justice Trotman noted that one of the main recommendations is that the families of Cecil Arokium, Dax Arokium, Horace Drakes, Bonny Harry, Lancelot Lee, Compton Speirs, Nigel Torres and Clifton Wong receive compensation from the state.

He justified this….