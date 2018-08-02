Nicaraguan doctor robbed at gunpoint

A Nicaraguan doctor was robbed of a quantity of local and foreign currency and documents yesterday morning after he was pounced on by two motorcycle bandits while walking along Croal Street, Stabroek with a colleague.

Stabroek News was told that during the incident that occurred around 10 am, Dr Diong Javier Fuentes Cortis, 56, was relieved of $5600 Guyanese currency, US$1200 and important documents he was carrying in a pouch.

Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Police Force Jairam Ramlakhan, in a press release yesterday afternoon confirmed the incident. He said one of the suspects was arrested by the police several hours after the crime was commissioned…..