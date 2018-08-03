APNU+AFC councillors not showing up at Region Six meetings

APNU+AFC councillors have been absenting themselves from Region Six’s statutory meetings since the beginning of the year.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan at yesterday’s statutory meeting pointed out that only three councillors were present to represent the government.

The region has a total of nine APNU+AFC councillors and 19 PPP/C councillors.

Armogan also said that the councillors representing the government have not been bringing ideas to the table, while often times they are hesitant to debate on topics. The chairman highlighted that the councillors on both sides were selected to represent the interests of the people of the region. However, the government’s side needs to be more interested in the business of the region. He said APNU+AFC councillors are “not showing up, don’t represent the people and not coming with ideas”…..