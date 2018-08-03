CCJ president suggests review of formula for appointing Chancellor, CJ

Newly-appointed Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) President Adrian Saunders yesterday said that a review of the existing formula used to appoint the Chancellor and Chief Justice should be considered, while reiterating that the continued failure to make substantive appointments is not right.

His comments come against the background of a deadlock between President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, who must agree on the appointments.

Jagdeo has rejected the names put forth by Granger and the two leaders have not been able to move beyond this stage of the process…..