Guyana News

Death sentence commuted for man who murdered woman at Mahaica

By Staff Writer
Carol Ann Augustus

Murder convict Ryan Robinson on Tuesday had his death sentence commuted and substituted with a jail term of 35 years by the Guyana Court of Appeal.

Robinson called “Bat ears” was found guilty of murdering Carol Ann Augustus, a mentally ill woman at Mahaica in 2005. In February, 2007 after the jury returned its verdict, the mandatory death sentence was imposed by the trial judge, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards…..

Granger defends pick for new energy dep’t head

One-third of city water distributors unlicensed, Food & Drug survey finds

Timehri youth gunned down in Sophia

PPP seeking balanced slate of party, civic candidates for local gov’t polls – Jagdeo

Kuru Kururu man found dead at home after suspected burglary

Granger signals inquiry into massacre of Guyanese fishermen

Turkeyen man dies after collision with bus

GDF officers complete five-year Chinese fighter pilot course

