Death sentence commuted for man who murdered woman at Mahaica

Murder convict Ryan Robinson on Tuesday had his death sentence commuted and substituted with a jail term of 35 years by the Guyana Court of Appeal.
Robinson called “Bat ears” was found guilty of murdering Carol Ann Augustus, a mentally ill woman at Mahaica in 2005. In February, 2007 after the jury returned its verdict, the mandatory death sentence was imposed by the trial judge, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards…..
