Driver in Vreed-en-Hoop fatal crash recuperating at home

The driver who was involved in the accident at Vreed-en-Hoop last week that claimed the life of his friend and injured another is in a stable condition and currently at home recovering, relatives say.

Twenty-year-old Victor Aditya Ram of Crane Housing Scheme died while 23-year-old Kevin Henry and 23-year-old Bishram Ramkishore, who was driving motor car PTT 6297, were injured after the car crashed into the fence of the Hand in Hand Insurance Company at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, around 2:00 am.

Henry, who was in the back seat at the time of the accident, had explained that the three men were heading to a friend’s home when Ramkishore swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian and careened off the road into a nearby drain before slamming into a large sign and then a concrete wall…..