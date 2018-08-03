Guyana News

Driver in Vreed-en-Hoop fatal crash recuperating at home

By Staff Writer
Bishram Ramkishore

The driver who was involved in the accident at Vreed-en-Hoop last week that claimed the life of his friend and injured another is in a stable condition and currently at home recovering, relatives say.

Twenty-year-old Victor Aditya Ram of Crane Housing Scheme died while 23-year-old Kevin Henry and 23-year-old Bishram Ramkishore, who was driving motor car PTT 6297, were injured after the car crashed into the fence of the Hand in Hand Insurance Company at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara, around 2:00 am.

Henry, who was in the back seat at the time of the accident, had explained that the three men were heading to a friend’s home when Ramkishore swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian and careened off the road into a nearby drain before slamming into a large sign and then a concrete wall…..

More in Guyana News

Granger defends pick for new energy dep’t head

One-third of city water distributors unlicensed, Food & Drug survey finds

One-third of city water distributors unlicensed, Food & Drug survey finds

Timehri youth gunned down in Sophia

PPP seeking balanced slate of party, civic candidates for local gov’t polls – Jagdeo

PPP seeking balanced slate of party, civic candidates for local gov’t polls – Jagdeo

Kuru Kururu man found dead at home after suspected burglary

Granger signals inquiry into massacre of Guyanese fishermen

Turkeyen man dies after collision with bus

Turkeyen man dies after collision with bus

GDF officers complete five-year Chinese fighter pilot course

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web