Guyana News

Edwards Shields passes away

By Staff Writer
Edward Anthony Shields

The Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) is mourning the loss of its former executive secretary and founder member who passed away in the USA after a period of illness on August 1st 2018.

Edward Anthony Shields, a  Vietnam War veteran, joined the mining association in 1984 and served it faithfully until his passing, the GGDMA said. He was 72 years old.

“The GGDMA mourns the loss of this mining stalwart. His guidance and tenacity will be missed. He was a friend of the miners and a champion for miners rights in Guyana”, the association said.

He will be cremated in the USA and a memorial service and wake will be held in Guyana at a date to be announced later.

