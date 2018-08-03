Fire erupts at Wismar post office after suspected bid to torch safe

Police in Wismar, Linden and the Guyana Fire Service are probing the circumstances behind a mysterious fire early yesterday morning at the Wismar Post Office, where it is suspected that an attempt was made to torch a safe during a break-in.

The fire was quickly put out after a swift response by the Linden Fire Station, which saved the building from suffering major damage.

Commander of ‘E’ Division Superintendent of Police Anthony Vanderhyden yesterday told Stabroek News that police at the Wismar Police Station were alerted to the fire around 4.08 am yesterday…..