Jagdeo bemoans lack of info on energy dep’t, petroleum commission

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said that his party’s concern about the soon-to-be established Department of Energy is the paucity of information that has been provided about its mandate and structure.

“We know very little about the structure of the department and its mandate and how it will conflict with or complement the Petroleum Commission,” he told a press conference at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition in Queenstown, Georgetown, where he was asked for his views on Dr. Mark Bynoe’s appointment by President David Granger as head of the department.

“I don’t want to be judgmental about Guyanese, especially young professionals. I think we have a lot of bright people,” Jagdeo said…..