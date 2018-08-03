Guyana News

Junior Mayor and Councillors appointed in Linden

By Staff Writer
Junior Mayor of Linden Devon Beckles with Mayor of Linden Waneka Arindell (DPI photo)

In an effort to create awareness of youth involvement in local governance, the Linden Mayor and Town Council (LMTC) has appointed a Junior Mayor and Junior Councillors.

According to a media release from the Depart-ment of Public Information (DPI), Junior Mayor, 18-year-old Devon Beckles, is a fourth form student at MC’ Educational Institute, a Linden private secondary school, and the Junior Councillors are fourth form students from various secondary schools.

The Junior Mayor and Councillors were appointed by the LMTC, following an invitation to students across Linden to compete for the positions, the DPI statement said…..

More in Guyana News

Granger defends pick for new energy dep’t head

One-third of city water distributors unlicensed, Food & Drug survey finds

One-third of city water distributors unlicensed, Food & Drug survey finds

Timehri youth gunned down in Sophia

PPP seeking balanced slate of party, civic candidates for local gov’t polls – Jagdeo

PPP seeking balanced slate of party, civic candidates for local gov’t polls – Jagdeo

Kuru Kururu man found dead at home after suspected burglary

Granger signals inquiry into massacre of Guyanese fishermen

Turkeyen man dies after collision with bus

Turkeyen man dies after collision with bus

GDF officers complete five-year Chinese fighter pilot course

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web