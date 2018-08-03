Junior Mayor and Councillors appointed in Linden

In an effort to create awareness of youth involvement in local governance, the Linden Mayor and Town Council (LMTC) has appointed a Junior Mayor and Junior Councillors.

According to a media release from the Depart-ment of Public Information (DPI), Junior Mayor, 18-year-old Devon Beckles, is a fourth form student at MC’ Educational Institute, a Linden private secondary school, and the Junior Councillors are fourth form students from various secondary schools.

The Junior Mayor and Councillors were appointed by the LMTC, following an invitation to students across Linden to compete for the positions, the DPI statement said…..