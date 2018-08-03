One-third of city water distributors unlicensed, Food & Drug survey finds

The Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) will in the coming months publish a list of approved water processing facilities in the city after a recent survey showed that over a third are unlicensed and some are selling water that failed bacterial and chemical tests.
In a statement released yesterday, GA-FDD Director Marlan Cole noted that a recent exercise, conducted over a six-month period, saw 87 water samples collected and submitted for analysis from 29 water processing facilities in the George-town and Greater Georgetown areas…..
