Port Kaituma boat captain charged with murdering father-in-law

By Staff Writer
George Van Sluytman

A boat captain was yesterday charged with the murder of his 67-year-old father-in-law.

George Van Sluytman, 36, of Port Kaituma Canal Bank, was charged with murdering Dennis Welcome on July 28th, at Canal Bank, Port Kaituma.

Van Sluytman was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge, which was read to him by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown…..

Granger defends pick for new energy dep't head

One-third of city water distributors unlicensed, Food & Drug survey finds

Timehri youth gunned down in Sophia

PPP seeking balanced slate of party, civic candidates for local gov't polls – Jagdeo

Kuru Kururu man found dead at home after suspected burglary

Granger signals inquiry into massacre of Guyanese fishermen

Turkeyen man dies after collision with bus

GDF officers complete five-year Chinese fighter pilot course

