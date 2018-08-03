Guyana News

PPP seeking balanced slate of party, civic candidates for local gov’t polls – Jagdeo

By Staff Writer

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is seeking a balance of candidates–50% from within the party and 50% from civil society—to contest the local government elections on November 12th, Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo says.

“These are people who are known in the area—people of good repute, law-abiding citizens who have done community work, religious leaders, young people in the youth movements—that calibre of people, from the PTA, policing groups etc. They will not be party members but people who have skills and can relate to the community,” he told reporters at a press conference held at his Queenstown office yesterday.

Jagdeo said that in the search of the best candidates, the party has listed 13 criteria that will guide the selection…..

