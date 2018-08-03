Rosignol porter dies in accident

The police in B Division are investigating an accident which left a porter dead along the Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice Public Road sometime around midnight on Wednesday.
Dead is Lildar Jaggernauth, 26, a father of one of Murphy Dam, Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice.
According to information gathered, Jaggernauth left home sometime around 6.30 pm on Wednesday to purchase a phone card from a nearby shop. However, the man never returned home…..
