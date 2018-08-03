Guyana News

Timehri youth gunned down in Sophia

By Staff Writer
Dead: Ronsley Clarke

 A Timehri youth was gunned down in Sophia last evening in front of his friends by a man he had a disagreement with over a month ago.

Dead is Ronsley Clarke, 21, of Fire Station Road, who was shot three times about his body in ‘C’ Field, Sophia.

The shooting occurred between 6.30 pm and 7 pm.

Alisha Thomas,  Clarke’s girlfriend, told Stabroek News last night at the Georgetown Public Hospital that she, Clarke and some of their friends were hanging out at the southern end of ‘C’ Field when the attack took place…..

More in Guyana News

Granger defends pick for new energy dep’t head

One-third of city water distributors unlicensed, Food & Drug survey finds

One-third of city water distributors unlicensed, Food & Drug survey finds

PPP seeking balanced slate of party, civic candidates for local gov’t polls – Jagdeo

PPP seeking balanced slate of party, civic candidates for local gov’t polls – Jagdeo

Kuru Kururu man found dead at home after suspected burglary

Granger signals inquiry into massacre of Guyanese fishermen

Turkeyen man dies after collision with bus

Turkeyen man dies after collision with bus

GDF officers complete five-year Chinese fighter pilot course

Port Kaituma boat captain charged with murdering father-in-law

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web