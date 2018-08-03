Timehri youth gunned down in Sophia

A Timehri youth was gunned down in Sophia last evening in front of his friends by a man he had a disagreement with over a month ago.

Dead is Ronsley Clarke, 21, of Fire Station Road, who was shot three times about his body in ‘C’ Field, Sophia.

The shooting occurred between 6.30 pm and 7 pm.

Alisha Thomas, Clarke’s girlfriend, told Stabroek News last night at the Georgetown Public Hospital that she, Clarke and some of their friends were hanging out at the southern end of ‘C’ Field when the attack took place…..