Guyana News

15-year-old among five charged over guns, ganja found at Canje Creek

-Bagotville man gets 11 years after admitting to charges

By Staff Writer

Four men and a 15-year-old lad were charged on Thursday after they were allegedly caught with guns, ammunition and dried cannabis near a cannabis farm on Wednesday at Canje Creek, Berbice.

One of the men, Lloyd Samuels, 26, of Bagotville, West Bank Demerara, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a firearm without being the holder of a firearm licence and possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, for which he received four years on each count from Magistrate Renita Singh at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court. He also pleaded guilty to cultivating a prohibited plant, for which he was sentenced to three years…..

More in Guyana News

Women enlisted in battle to conserve forests

Cops probing breakout attempt by murder accused inmates at Lusignan Prison

Police revoke supernumerary precept of guard in skirmish with Minister Broomes

Sponsors being sought to cover $100M in costs for major aviation conference

GWI mid-year revenue up $200M

Gov’t, opposition dialogue will take place when Jagdeo is ready -Granger

Kuru Kururu man was strangled, bludgeoned to head -autopsy finds

Cops hunting suspects in Wismar Post Office burglary

Cops hunting suspects in Wismar Post Office burglary

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web