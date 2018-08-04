15-year-old among five charged over guns, ganja found at Canje Creek

Four men and a 15-year-old lad were charged on Thursday after they were allegedly caught with guns, ammunition and dried cannabis near a cannabis farm on Wednesday at Canje Creek, Berbice.

One of the men, Lloyd Samuels, 26, of Bagotville, West Bank Demerara, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a firearm without being the holder of a firearm licence and possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, for which he received four years on each count from Magistrate Renita Singh at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court. He also pleaded guilty to cultivating a prohibited plant, for which he was sentenced to three years…..