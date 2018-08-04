Cops hunting suspects in Wismar Post Office burglary

Police in Region Ten have launched a hunt for suspects in the break in at the Wismar Post Office that resulted in a fire, Commander of ‘E’ Division Superintendent of Police Anthony Vanderhyden said yesterday.

Vanderhyden yesterday confirmed that police are investigating Thursday morning’s fire as part of a break and enter and a suspected attempt to commit a felony. The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) has said that all cash that was in the building has been accounted for in wake of the incident.

On Thursday morning, around 4.08 am, a passerby alerted police at the Wismar Police Station to the fire. The ranks on duty immediately made contact with the Linden Fire Station, which responded promptly and managed to extinguish the fire…..