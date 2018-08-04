GECOM warns of calls by impersonators

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is urging members of the public against providing any information to callers who are pretending to be from the Commission and are requesting personal information.

In a brief statement, dated August 2nd, GECOM said the motive behind the impersonation is unknown and can potentially be harmful. As a result, it recommended that citizens exercise caution.

“Several persons have contacted the Commission to query the nature of the exercise after receiving anonymous telephone calls requesting personal information. Please be advised that the Commission is not engaged in any such exercise,” GECOM added.