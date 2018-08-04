Gov’t, opposition dialogue will take place when Jagdeo is ready -Granger

President David Granger on Thursday signalled that long awaited dialogue between the governing coalition and the opposition will likely take place only when Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo is ready.

“It takes two persons to talk, otherwise it would be a monologue. He has to be ready and if that is what he said, that is what he said,” Granger told reporters as he spoke for the first time on the issue.

He was referring to Jagdeo’s assertions that talks were not likely to begin before the local government elections, which are slated for November…..