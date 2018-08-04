Guyana News

GWI mid-year revenue up $200M

- better data analysis credited

By Staff Writer
Managing Director of GWI Dr Richard Van West-Charles (at left)

The Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) has recorded an increase in revenues of over $200 million for the first six months of this year as compared to last year, despite an estimate of over 1,000 customers still owing the utility over $100,000 each.

Speaking at the water company’s mid-year review, Managing Director Richard Van West-Charles said, “We have seen the increase in terms of the revenue, but we are now moving aggressively in disaggregating the data sets to the point that we are now able to discern customers in each zone, which we have divided up the country into.”

Van West-Charles explained that customers are now divided into categories: those who pay their bills within the first 31 days, those who pay between 31 and 60 days, and those who take longer than 90 days to pay…..

