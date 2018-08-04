Manhunt underway for suspect in Timehri youth’s slaying

The police continued their search yesterday for the man accused of gunning down Timehri youth Ronsley Clarke on Thurs-day evening at a birthday gathering in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Clarke, 21, of Fire Station Road, was shot two times about his body in full view of his friends by the suspect, who has been identified by the alias ‘Short Boss.’

The fatal shooting occurred around 7.30 pm at ‘C’ Field, Sophia and is suspected to have been the result of an old grievance between the two…..