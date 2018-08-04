Guyana News

Manhunt underway for suspect in Timehri youth’s slaying

By Staff Writer
Dead: Ronsley Clarke

The police continued their search yesterday for the man accused of gunning down Timehri youth Ronsley Clarke on Thurs-day evening at a birthday gathering in Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Clarke, 21, of Fire Station Road, was shot two times about his body in full view of his friends by the suspect, who has been identified by the alias ‘Short Boss.’

The fatal shooting occurred around 7.30 pm at ‘C’ Field, Sophia and is suspected to have been the result of an old grievance between the two…..

More in Guyana News

Women enlisted in battle to conserve forests

Cops probing breakout attempt by murder accused inmates at Lusignan Prison

Police revoke supernumerary precept of guard in skirmish with Minister Broomes

15-year-old among five charged over guns, ganja found at Canje Creek

Sponsors being sought to cover $100M in costs for major aviation conference

GWI mid-year revenue up $200M

Gov’t, opposition dialogue will take place when Jagdeo is ready -Granger

Kuru Kururu man was strangled, bludgeoned to head -autopsy finds

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web