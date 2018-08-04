Guyana News

Police revoke supernumerary precept of guard in skirmish with Minister Broomes

-after background check reveals convictions in US

By Staff Writer
Simona Broomes

Police have revoked the precept issued to one of the security guards who was involved in the altercation with Junior Natural Resources Minister Simona Broomes early last month at the Amazonia Mall, at Providence, and have ordered the security firm to which he is attached to not allow him to use a firearm.

This was confirmed by Crime Chief Paul Williams, who told Stabroek News last evening that the action was taken after background checks were conducted on Robert Goodluck and it was revealed that he was charged and convicted overseas for a gun-related crime.

“His precept was revoked, so automatically his privilege to carry a firearm will be revoked,” Williams explained…..

