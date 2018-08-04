Guyana News

Sponsors being sought to cover $100M in costs for major aviation conference

-organisers expecting 400 to 600 persons

By Staff Writer
Liz Wyatt (right) of Sol Aviation Inc. handing over a cheque for $1M to Director of Marketing and Operational Support Franklin Vieira for the upcoming ICAO Air Transport Conference.

With a key international aviation conference set to be hosted here in November, organisers are trying to mobilise sponsorship to cover the estimated $100 million cost for what could be a major showcase for Guyana. 

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Air Transport Conference is expected to be the largest meeting in Guyana’s aviation history.  

The conference is being held under the theme, “Promoting Connectivity for the sustainable development of air transport,” and is expected to see 400 to 600 participants from 192 countries.  The event is to be hosted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre from November 21 to November 23…..

