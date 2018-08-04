Guyana News

Youth tried to kill bus driver after row over $100 – court hears

By Staff Writer
Erwin Smith

A Plaisance youth is now a remanded prisoner after being charged with trying to kill a man with whom he had an argument over $100.

Erwin Smith, 18, was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that on July 30th, at Avenue of the Republic, he caused grievous bodily harm to James Abrams.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers told Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown that the victim was stabbed to his neck and was hospitalised after the two allegedly had an argument over one $100…..

