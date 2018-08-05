Guyana News

100% renewable energy deadline needs to be reviewed

-energy official tells parliamentary committee

By Staff Writer

Guyana’s ambitious goal of achieving 100 percent renewable energy by 2025 will have to be reviewed in light of the discovery of oil and natural gas resources and the dynamic nature of the energy sector, according to Shevon Wood, Head of the Energy and Energy Statistics Division of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA).

“Even as we progress, new information and new studies are being done that would speak to the need for a review of the target,” Wood said on Friday during a presentation to the Parliamentary Sectoral Committee on Foreign Relations at the Public Buildings.

“At this point, natural gas is positioned as a transitional fuel to get to a renewable energy position. Where we are with diesel generation, it would provide for cleaner generation in the energy sector,” she noted…..

