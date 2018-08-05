Guyana News

CCJ to renew drive for accession by more CARICOM states

By Staff Writer

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is exploring all available options to get more CARICOM member states to make it their final Court of Appeal, according to recently-appointed President Justice Adrian Saunders.

Justice Saunders on Thursday made a commitment to use his seven-year term at the helm of the court to make this goal a reality.

Thirteen years after the court was inaugurated, only Guyana, Barbados, Belize and Dominica have accepted the court as their final appellate jurisdiction. This, Saunders insisted, has got to change and he later stressed that the starting point has got to be reaching the ordinary people…..

Masked gunman kills elderly Pomeroon farmer

100% renewable energy deadline needs to be reviewed

Planned prison learning centre to equip inmates with skills for life on the outside

