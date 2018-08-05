Guyana News

CDC, UNICEF mobilising relief supplies for Venezuelan migrants in regions 1,7,9

By Staff Writer

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have announced plans to procure relief supplies to aid Venezuelan migrants in regions One, Seven and Nine.

The CDC and UNICEF, in a joint statement issued on Friday, said that efforts are underway to pre-position relief supplies to enhance the capacity of the three regions in providing basic assistance to meet the initial needs of the displaced population as the influx of Venezuelans into Guyana increases.

It was also noted that relief supplies for shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene are being procured within Guyana to the value of US$30,000 (GY$6,226,562)…..

