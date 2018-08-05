Guyana News

GECOM seeks new vehicles to replace ageing fleet

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has invited bids for the procurement of five new Toyota Land Cruisers and two new minibuses to replace an aging fleet, says Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield.

The procurement of the vehicles is being done in two lots, with Lot One being for the five Land Cruisers and Lot Two for the two minibuses. 

Lowenfield told this newspaper that GECOM took the decision to procure the seven vehicles because most of its vehicles are 15 years or older. One of the last vehicles bought was a PEE series, he said…..

