Killing of Better Hope construction worker remains a mystery three months on

Three months on, the police are no nearer to solving the fatal shooting of 29-year-old construction worker, Daniel Nandlall at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara.

Relatives of Nandlall had been fearful from the outset that the police might be unable to build a case in the baffling incident.

Nandlall of Lot 21 Lalchand Street, Better Hope was shot on April 28 while sitting with relatives under his premises…..