Masked gunman kills elderly Pomeroon farmer

-spouse in custody

By Staff Writer

The police in ‘G’ Division are investigating the murder of a 73-year-old farmer, who was shot and killed by a lone gunman at his Grant Maria’s Delight, Lower Pomeroon River home on Friday evening.

Deonarine (only name), also known as ‘Russian,’ of Grant Maria’s Delight, Lower Pomeroon River, was shot once to his abdomen.

He was later rushed to the Charity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival…..

