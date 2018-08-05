Guyana News

M&CC organising major clean-up for city’s 175th anniversary celebrations

-to suspend street-vending in commercial district for one-day exercise

By Staff Writer

Ahead of the week-long celebrations planned to mark 175 years of Georgetown as a city, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be organising a clean-up campaign on Sunday, August 12th, which will see a one-day suspension of street and roadside vending in the commercial district.

In a statement issued yesterday, M&CC Public Relations Officer Debra Lewis explained that cleaning activities will include clearing of drains, weeding of parapets, removal of scattered and accumulated refuse from pavements, roadsides and other thoroughfares.

She added that trimming and painting of trees and other beautification activities will also be undertaken…..

More in Guyana News

Insulation of Petroleum Commission from interference vital, oil consultant argues

Subryanville driver shot dead by hotelier

By
Masked gunman kills elderly Pomeroon farmer

Masked gunman kills elderly Pomeroon farmer

Sustained lobby needed to get president to face the press, veteran journalists say

By
100% renewable energy deadline needs to be reviewed

100% renewable energy deadline needs to be reviewed

Promise to dying friend led to Queen’s Young Leaders awardee’s passion for helping bereaved children

By

UG Office of Undergraduate Research sets sights on publishing journal

Planned prison learning centre to equip inmates with skills for life on the outside

Planned prison learning centre to equip inmates with skills for life on the outside

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web