M&CC organising major clean-up for city’s 175th anniversary celebrations

Ahead of the week-long celebrations planned to mark 175 years of Georgetown as a city, the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be organising a clean-up campaign on Sunday, August 12th, which will see a one-day suspension of street and roadside vending in the commercial district.

In a statement issued yesterday, M&CC Public Relations Officer Debra Lewis explained that cleaning activities will include clearing of drains, weeding of parapets, removal of scattered and accumulated refuse from pavements, roadsides and other thoroughfares.

She added that trimming and painting of trees and other beautification activities will also be undertaken…..