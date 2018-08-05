Guyana News

Patterson tells private sector repairs to Linden/ Lethem road to be completed by month end

-says monthly maintenance ongoing

By Staff Writer
Public Infrastructure ministers David Patterson (fifth, from right) and Annette Ferguson (fourth, from left) along with others who participated in Friday’s meeting.

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson has reportedly assured the Private Sector Commission (PSC) that current repairs to the Linden to Lethem road will be completed by the end of August.

In a press statement, the PSC noted that on Friday, Patterson and a team from his ministry, which included Minister in the Ministry, Annette Ferguson, held wide-ranging discussions with a delegation from the PSC on infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, airstrips, stellings, sea defences, ports and a deep water harbour.

“The more than two-hour long meeting with the PSC delegation headed by the governance sub-committee chairman Capt. Gerry Gouveia was convened to facilitate the PSC being brought up to date with current and future plans for key aspects of the nation’s infrastructure development, and to identify some issues with which the private sector is concerned,” the statement explained…..

More in Guyana News

Insulation of Petroleum Commission from interference vital, oil consultant argues

Subryanville driver shot dead by hotelier

By
Masked gunman kills elderly Pomeroon farmer

Masked gunman kills elderly Pomeroon farmer

Sustained lobby needed to get president to face the press, veteran journalists say

By
100% renewable energy deadline needs to be reviewed

100% renewable energy deadline needs to be reviewed

Promise to dying friend led to Queen’s Young Leaders awardee’s passion for helping bereaved children

By

UG Office of Undergraduate Research sets sights on publishing journal

Planned prison learning centre to equip inmates with skills for life on the outside

Planned prison learning centre to equip inmates with skills for life on the outside

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web