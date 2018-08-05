Patterson tells private sector repairs to Linden/ Lethem road to be completed by month end

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson has reportedly assured the Private Sector Commission (PSC) that current repairs to the Linden to Lethem road will be completed by the end of August.

In a press statement, the PSC noted that on Friday, Patterson and a team from his ministry, which included Minister in the Ministry, Annette Ferguson, held wide-ranging discussions with a delegation from the PSC on infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges, airstrips, stellings, sea defences, ports and a deep water harbour.

“The more than two-hour long meeting with the PSC delegation headed by the governance sub-committee chairman Capt. Gerry Gouveia was convened to facilitate the PSC being brought up to date with current and future plans for key aspects of the nation’s infrastructure development, and to identify some issues with which the private sector is concerned,” the statement explained…..