Planned prison learning centre to equip inmates with skills for life on the outside

As part of the mission of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) to prepare prisoners for life after incarceration, a Rehabilitative Learning Centre (RLC) where prisoners can be taught trade skills will soon be constructed.

The proposed location for the facility is the Lusignan Prison and according to Director of Prisons (ag) Gladwin Samuels, similar facilities will be constructed at other prison locations, once funding becomes available.

Sunday Stabroek made contact with Samuels following the publication of an advertisement in the state-owned Guyana Chronicle on July 29th, 2018, by the Ministry of Public Security, which requested expressions of interest for consultancy services for the design of an RLC for the GPS…..